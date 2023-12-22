Boiling water turns into spectacular arcs of ice in NE China

People's Daily Online) 16:20, December 22, 2023

With temperatures in Mohe city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, plummeting to below minus 40 degrees Celsius in recent days, the city has become a magnet for snow lovers eager to experience the charm of ice and snow. Tourists are flocking to the Beiji village, also known as Arctic village, to take part in the unique phenomenon known as "splashing water into ice."

A spellbinding sight is created as pots of boiling water are splashed into the frigid air in a circular motion. When meeting the extremely low temperatures, the water vapour quickly condenses and freezes into tiny ice crystals, transforming into an awe-inspiring arc of ice that leaves onlookers enchanted.

A person splashes a pot of boiling water before watching it turn into ice in Mohe city, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo/Courtesy of the media convergence center of Mohe city)

