A sneak peek inside China's first Northeast folk culture-themed train

People's Daily Online) 16:11, December 22, 2023

China's first Northeast folk culture-themed train, No. K7041 from Harbin to Mohe in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, offers passengers a one-of-a-kind immersive journey with themed ambience and services. (Photo/Yuan Yong)

On December 15th, China's first Northeast folk culture-themed train, No. K7041 from Harbin to Mohe in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, departed from Harbin Station, offering passengers a one-of-a-kind immersive journey with themed ambience and services.

The interior of the carriages is decked with iconic elements of Northeast folk culture, such as "Dongbei Dahua," a typical Northeast floral pattern in contrasting red and green colors. Passengers on board can expect to engage in activities like window paper-cutting and dumpling making, and to savor Northeastern specialties such as frozen persimmons and frozen pears. They are also treated to "yangko" dance, a rural folk dance popular in Northeast China.

According to Fu Changhai, Deputy Chief of Passenger Transport Department at China Railway Harbin Group Co., Ltd., the themed train serves both to preserve and promote traditional culture as well as to inject vitality into the cultural tourism industry.

