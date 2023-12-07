Wind power project to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in NE China's Heilongjiang

Staff members work at the construction site of a wind farm in Yilan County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Heilongjiang, the northernmost province in China, is now largely covered in ice and snow, but the construction and operation of the 200-megawatt fourth phase of a wind farm project in Yilan County of the province are by no means "frozen."

The project aims to erect 32 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 6.25 megawatts. The first batch of them were connected to the grid for power generation on Nov. 28.

When fully operational, turbines of the fourth phase are expected to annually upload 570 million kilowatt-hours of electricity to the grid, which saves an equivalent of 169,000 tonnes of standard coal, and accordingly reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 462,000 tonnes.

