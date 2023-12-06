China begins building national base to study, test offshore wind turbines

Xinhua) 09:31, December 06, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has started construction on its first national base dedicated to studying and testing offshore wind turbines in east China's Fujian Province, according to the Science and Technology Daily Tuesday.

The base is one of the major projects included in the country's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025). It consists of a land testing center and a test wind farm. Its main functions include the capability to conduct full-size ground tests of wind turbines, simulations of a complex power grid with ultra-large capacity, loading tests and research on ultra-long blades.

The land testing center is located in Fuqing City in Fujian Province. The test wind farm is planned with six land test slots and 20 to 40 offshore test slots. The first batch of 20 offshore test slots are located off the coast of Changle District of Fuzhou City.

After completion, the base will have the testing capability to cover the latest standards issued by the International Electrotechnical Commission and relevant standards regulated by China. It will also be able to test wind turbines with world's largest capacity and the world's longest blades.

The base will provide all-round services in scientific research, testing and verification, information exchange and sharing for industrial chain partners, including offshore wind power equipment manufacturers, research institutions, and wind farm operators.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)