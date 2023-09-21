Major wind power project goes operational in China's Sichuan

CHENGDU, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- A major wind power project in southwest China's Sichuan Province became operational on Thursday. The project is part of the country's ongoing endeavors to advance the development of clean energy.

Located at an altitude of between 2,200 and 3,400 meters in Dechang County in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, the Labashan wind power project has a total installed capacity of 258,000 kilowatts, according to Yalong River Hydro Development Company, Ltd.

With a total investment of over 1.92 billion yuan (about 267.67 million U.S. dollars), the project will have the capacity to generate an average of 680 million kWh of electricity annually. This will be sufficient for the annual electricity consumption of approximately 310,000 households.

The electricity generated from the project each year is equivalent to saving some 200,000 tonnes of standard coal and reducing about 560,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The Labashan wind power project is part of the clean energy base in the Yalong River basin.

The basin currently boasts a total operational installed capacity of nearly 21 million kilowatts for hydropower and new energy.

China has announced that it will peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

