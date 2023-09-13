Blankets made from coconut shells used for grassland restoration in SW China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 08:27, September 13, 2023

This combo photo shows an area before restoration (above, taken on March 8, 2023) and after restoration (below, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Wang Xi on Aug. 23, 2023) in Gaerma Village of Tangke Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua)

Grass sprouts from the surface covered by blankets made from coconut shells at the area of the abandoned mines in Ruoergai County of Aba Prefecture, where bedrocks were exposed before.

Blankets made from coconut shells have compact structure and strong corrosion resistance. They can effectively inhibit soil erosion, and have excellent slope protection effect. In addition, they can be biodegradable, decomposing into organic fertilizer after "completing their mission".

Due to stone mining in the past, bare bedrocks were left on the grassland, making it very difficult to restore vegetation and seriously affecting the ecological environment in the upper reaches of the Yellow River. The utilization of blankets made from coconut shells provides a new method for grassland restoration.

This photo shows grass sprouting from the surface covered by blankets made from coconut shells in Gaerma Village of Tangke Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A worker lays a blanket made from coconut shells on a slope at an abandoned mine restoration site in Duoma Village, Dazhasi Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Workers lay blankets made from coconut shells on a slope at an abandoned mine restoration site in Duoma Village, Dazhasi Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This photo shows grass sprouting from the surface covered by blankets made from coconut shells in Duoma Village, Dazhasi Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo shows workers laying blankets made from coconut shells on a slope at an abandoned mine restoration site in Duoma Village, Dazhasi Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This aerial photo shows workers laying blankets made from coconut shells on a slope at an abandoned mine restoration site in Duoma Village, Dazhasi Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

This photo shows an area after restoration in Gaerma Village of Tangke Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Workers lay blankets made from coconut shells on a slope at an abandoned mine restoration site in Duoma Village, Dazhasi Town in Ruoergai County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

