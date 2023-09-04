Optical illusion: Reflections create 'floating island' in Southwest China

(People's Daily App) 15:28, September 04, 2023

Clouds and blue skies reflect off the glass-like water to create a stunning scene in Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Watch how distant Yala Mountain appears as a drone circles a man standing on a small island, creating the illusion that they are floating above the clouds.

