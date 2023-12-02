China starts building 1st national offshore wind power research, test base

Xinhua) 15:59, December 02, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The construction of China's first national offshore wind power research and test base started in the eastern province of Fujian on Friday, the State Grid Corporation of China announced on Saturday.

The base, planned to be put into operation in 2024, is under joint investment and construction of several companies, including State Grid, China Huadian Corporation Ltd., and Power Construction Corporation of China.

Upon completion, the base will integrate functions of simulation analysis, operation testing, characteristic evaluation, and technology research and development, according to the State Grid Fujian Electric Power Co., Ltd.

It will also be capable of supporting the world's cutting-edge research such as empirical studies on large capacity offshore wind turbines, the State Grid branch said.

