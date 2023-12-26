Home>>
China's railway passenger trips more than double in first 11 months
(Xinhua) 09:45, December 26, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The number of passenger trips handled by China's railway networks soared 126.5 percent year on year in the first 11 months of 2023, official data showed.
A total of 3.56 billion passenger trips were made via these networks during this period, according to the National Railway Administration.
In addition, railway networks also transported nearly 4.6 billion tonnes of cargo, an increase of 0.9 percent compared with the same period last year.
Fixed-asset investment in China's railways stood at 640.7 billion yuan (about 90.23 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-November period, rising 7.4 percent year on year, the data revealed.
