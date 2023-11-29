China railway authority launches online identity verification system for expats, optimizing ticketing procedure

China Railway has launched an online identity verification system for expat passengers, part of the country’s ongoing efforts to optimize services for foreign nationals in China. The service is scheduled to start on Tuesday, as announced by the railway authority.

Previously, expats purchasing tickets on the railway’s website (12306.cn) needed to present their original passport at the railway station service center to verify their identity information.

Under the new services, after logging into the railway’s website, expats can fill in their name, nationality, passport number, and other information, and the system will automatically complete the identity verification. They also can submit a photo of the passport information page online for manual verification, said China Railway.

Along with online verification, expat passengers still can go to the railway station service windows for relevant identity verification.

A new version of the foreign permanent resident ID card will go into use on December 1, which will facilitate card holders’ handling of their personal affairs online, according to the National Immigration Administration. Holders of the new card will be able to handle personal affairs including travel, daily consumption and financial affairs through online platforms.

China Railway has also launched optimized measures allowing passengers with a foreign permanent resident ID card to register and purchase tickets online. They can complete real-name verification and ticket inspection at the station gate through self-service, enjoying the same online and self-service options provided by the railway authorities as local residents.

Multiple cities across the country have launched various services to meet daily needs of expats living in China, as a way to provide more convenience to them. In Beijing, since February 1 this year, all foreigners working there have been able to simultaneously apply for work and residence permits. This service, offered by the Beijing municipal authorities, has shortened the processing time to five to seven working days.

In Shanghai, the city launched the “International Services Shanghai: A Guide to Shanghai for Expats”handbookin September this year, to serve as a “pocket guide” and a “compendium” for expats working and living in Shanghai.

