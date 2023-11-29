China to improve railway services for foreign travelers

Xinhua) 10:50, November 29, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China will provide foreign travelers with more convenient railway services, including easier online ticket purchases and self-service check-in, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The move comes after the country decided to issue a new version of the foreign permanent resident ID card starting from Friday. Holders of the new card will enjoy the same self-service and online services as Chinese citizens, the company said.

Moreover, railway authorities also launched an online identity verification service for foreign passport holders on Tuesday. Previously, foreign passengers buying tickets on 12306.cn, China's official railway ticket-booking website, had to take their passport to the railway station counters to verify identity information.

