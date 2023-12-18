Home>>
Railway linking Tianjin, Beijing's Daxing airport goes operational
(Xinhua) 16:43, December 18, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- A railway connecting north China's Tianjin Municipality with the Beijing Daxing International Airport opened on Monday, the latest move to support the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.
The G8842 Fuxing bullet train departed the Tianjin West Railway Station at 7:58 a.m. and arrived at the Daxing Airport Railway Station at 8:50 a.m., marking the inauguration of the new line's operation.
According to the China Railway Design Corporation, the fastest train on the 101-km line takes 41 minutes to travel one way.
The line covers six stations, and a 47-km section is new, with a designed speed of 250 km per hour.
