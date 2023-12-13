China's railway passenger trips more than double in first 11 months

Xinhua) 18:54, December 13, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's railway passenger flow has rebounded this year, showing the vitality of China's economic development, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said Wednesday.

From January to November, a total of 3.56 billion railway passenger trips were made nationwide, more than double from the same period last year, said China Railway.

To meet booming travel demand, China Railway has improved its railway operating plan and increased transport capacity. The average daily number of passenger trains reached 9,638 in China, a year-on-year increase of 52 percent.

China Railway will pay close attention to the travel needs of passengers and continue to improve its services to create a safe, convenient, and comfortable travel environment for them, it said.

