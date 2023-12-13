China's railway passenger trips more than double in first 11 months
BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's railway passenger flow has rebounded this year, showing the vitality of China's economic development, the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway) said Wednesday.
From January to November, a total of 3.56 billion railway passenger trips were made nationwide, more than double from the same period last year, said China Railway.
To meet booming travel demand, China Railway has improved its railway operating plan and increased transport capacity. The average daily number of passenger trains reached 9,638 in China, a year-on-year increase of 52 percent.
China Railway will pay close attention to the travel needs of passengers and continue to improve its services to create a safe, convenient, and comfortable travel environment for them, it said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese experts undertake technical inspection of TAZARA railway
- China's railway investment up 7.4 pct in first 11 months
- China railway authority launches online identity verification system for expats, optimizing ticketing procedure
- China to improve railway services for foreign travelers
- New railway set to bolster connectivity, development
- New railway linking Lijiang, Shangri-La paves way for high-quality development in southwest China
- New railway set to bolster connectivity, development
- Fly over newly-opened Lijiang-Shangri-La railway
- Yulin North Railway Station under construction in China's Guangxi
- China reports 336 million railway trips in October
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.