Mega wind power project starts operation in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 15:35, December 19, 2023

HOHHOT, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A 3.1-million-kW wind power project, one of the country's first large-scale wind power base projects, was put into operation Monday in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, aiming to contribute to the local energy industry's clean and low-carbon transformation.

The project includes six 220 kV booster stations and 1,166 kilometers of collector circuit, which have achieved digitalization, intelligent operation, and remote centralized control.

The project can generate around 8.93 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity, save over 2.82 million tonnes of standard coal, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 7.53 million tonnes annually.

Inner Mongolia has the best quality and largest volume of renewable energy resources in the country, of which wind and solar energy resources account for 57 percent and 21 percent of the national total, respectively.

It is expected that by 2025, the installed capacity of new energy in this region will reach 135 million kilowatts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)