Giant pandas play in Inner Mongolia snow

Ecns.cn) 16:32, December 11, 2023

A giant panda plays with a ball in the snow at Ordos Wildlife Park, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 11, 2023. A snowfall hit north China on Sunday evening. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Jiale)

