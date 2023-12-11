Berlin Zoo holds farewell event for giant pandas "Meng Xiang" and "Meng Yuan"

Xinhua) 13:19, December 11, 2023

Journalists take photos of giant pandas at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023. Giant pandas "Meng Xiang" and "Meng Yuan", who are currently staying at Berlin Zoo, will return to China this December. To say goodbye to the giant pandas, the zoo held a farewell event for them on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Children pose with a staff member in giant panda costume at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023. Giant pandas "Meng Xiang" and "Meng Yuan", who are currently staying at Berlin Zoo, will return to China this December. To say goodbye to the giant pandas, the zoo held a farewell event for them on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A child gives a high-five to a staff member in giant panda costume at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023. Giant pandas "Meng Xiang" and "Meng Yuan", who are currently staying at Berlin Zoo, will return to China this December. To say goodbye to the giant pandas, the zoo held a farewell event for them on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Visitors watch giant pandas at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023. Giant pandas "Meng Xiang" and "Meng Yuan", who are currently staying at Berlin Zoo, will return to China this December. To say goodbye to the giant pandas, the zoo held a farewell event for them on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A child wearing panda mask shows a panda toy at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023. Giant pandas "Meng Xiang" and "Meng Yuan", who are currently staying at Berlin Zoo, will return to China this December. To say goodbye to the giant pandas, the zoo held a farewell event for them on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

A staff member sells panda-shaped cakes at Berlin Zoo in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 8, 2023. Giant pandas "Meng Xiang" and "Meng Yuan", who are currently staying at Berlin Zoo, will return to China this December. To say goodbye to the giant pandas, the zoo held a farewell event for them on Friday. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

