Chinese netizens welcome the scheduled return of giant panda couple from UK, as wave of pandas returning home in 2023 continues

Global Times) 14:57, December 05, 2023

An undated photo provided by Edinburgh Zoo shows giant panda Tian Tian at Edinburgh Zoo, Scotland. Photo: Xinhua

On Tuesday morning, the two giant pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian who had been living in the UK since 2011 safely arrived at Chengdu Shuangliu Airport in Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Chinese netizens warmly welcomed the return of the two pandas.

"Welcome back, our cutest ambassadors! Hope that they will have a happier and more contented life back in China," a netizen said. The topic of the two pandas' return has been highly discussed on Weibo, Chinese X-like social media platform and appeared among the top trending searches.

Last week, before their return to China, visitors bid farewell to Yang Guang and Tian Tian for the last time. "For me, pandas represent China. China is willing to lend pandas to other countries so that people around the world have the opportunity to see them. This brings joy and is an act of goodwill," a British resident said to media outlets.

In December 2011, as part of an agreement between the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland and the China Wildlife Conservation Association, Yang Guang and Tian Tian were loaned to Edinburgh Zoo for 12 years. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland stated that over one million species are facing the risk of extinction, and against this backdrop, Yang Guang and Tian Tian have inspired millions of people to care about nature and have had an incredible impact.

According to Edinburgh Zoo staff, in order to help the pandas adapt to the environment inside the crates, the zoo had conducted adaptive training in advance. In addition, they thoughtfully prepared "in-flight meals" for the two passengers - fresh bamboo grown in the UK. At around 9:45 am on Monday, the truck slowly drove out of the zoo's gate, and Yang Guang and Tian Tian headed to Edinburgh Airport, officially embarking on their journey back home.

Regarding the return of the giant pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated on December 1 that since the international cooperation on giant panda conservation research between China and the UK began in 2011, a good cooperative relationship has been established. Positive achievements have been made in giant panda conservation management, scientific research, technological exchange, and public education, playing an important role in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between the Chinese and British people.

The female giant panda Tian Tian was once selected as the "2011 Female Face" by the BBC.

Since the return of the giant panda cub Xiang Xiang on February 21 from Japan, a total of 15 giant pandas have returned to China this year from countries including the US, France, Japan, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and the UK.

