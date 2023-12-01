China, UK seek further cooperation in hydrogen energy industry

Xinhua) 13:41, December 01, 2023

LONDON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Talks of cooperation in the hydrogen energy industry were on the agenda at a forum between representatives from China and the United Kingdom in Manchester on Thursday.

The 2023 China-UK Hydrogen Energy Cooperation Forum was attended by government officials, specialists from the industry and investors.

Zheng Zeguang, Chinese ambassador to the UK, expressed his hope that the forum would assist global efforts to tackle climate change.

He said that China's capacity for large-scale delivery and application of hydrogen energy, and the UK's strengths in technological innovation and green financing, would be complementary.

At the forum, Councilor Bev Craig from Manchester City Council said both China and the UK are intensifying their energy transition efforts, presenting enormous opportunities for collaboration on hydrogen energy.

In April 2022, the Chinese city of Wuhan and Manchester signed a memorandum of understanding on hydrogen industry exchange and cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)