Senior Chinese diplomat meets former UK PM

Xinhua) 08:39, October 17, 2023

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with former British Prime Minister and former Labour Party leader Tony Blair in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair in Beijing on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that as two major countries with global influence, China and Britain should strengthen cooperation for global development.

Noting China's development is a strengthening force for world peace and stability, Wang said it is hoped that the British government will pursue a rational, pragmatic, and positive China policy and enhance the connotation of the times in China-Britain relations. The CPC is willing to strengthen exchanges with the British Labour Party, he said.

Blair, also a former Labour Party leader, said the world today faces many challenges, which requires Britain and China to strengthen coordination and joint response. The Labour Party is willing to strengthen dialogue with the Chinese side to promote bilateral relations.

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, meets with former British Prime Minister and former Labour Party leader Tony Blair in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)