Chinese premier urges opposition to overstretching concept of security in economic cooperation

Xinhua) 15:12, September 10, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China and Britain should jointly oppose mixing trade and economic cooperation with politics and security, promote the building of an open world economy and uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday.

China and Britain are both advocates, practitioners and beneficiaries of free trade, said Li when meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

