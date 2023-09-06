Home>>
China demands Britain ensure safety of Hong Kong trade office in London
(Xinhua) 10:26, September 06, 2023
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged Britain to ensure the safety of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office and its personnel in London after the premises of the office were vandalized last week.
Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the incident during which the office was sprayed with red paint and the emblem of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region was defaced.
"China strongly condemns this heinous act and demands that the British side conduct a thorough investigation, and bring the perpetrators to justice," Mao said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- HKSAR gov't-wide typhoon response to enable speedy return to normalcy
- Hong Kong's ICAC commissioner Woo Ying-ming to take over as president of IAACA
- Hong Kong issues No. 8 typhoon signal as Saola draws near
- Hong Kong, Bangladesh enter into tax pact to boost economic ties
- Chinese FM holds talks with UK foreign secretary
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.