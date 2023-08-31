Chinese FM holds talks with UK foreign secretary

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with James Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with James Cleverly, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, in Beijing on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China has always attached importance to the UK's status as a great power and its unique role, committed itself to stable and mutually beneficial China-UK relations, and always believed that China-UK cooperation has global influence.

Noting that dialogue and cooperation are the keywords and main tone of China's policy towards the UK, Wang said amid the volatile international situation, China and the UK should show their responsibilities as major countries to work together to cope with global challenges and safeguard world peace and stability, and push China-UK relations forward rather than backward.

Wang elaborated on China's position on the Taiwan question, stressing that "Taiwan independence" is incompatible with the stability across the Taiwan Strait, and the UK should earnestly respect China's core interests and abide by the one-China policy.

Cleverly said a positive UK-China relationship will benefit both peoples and the world. The British government's position on the Taiwan question remains unchanged. The British government adheres to the one-China policy.

The UK is committed to strengthening communication with China, taking positive actions to resolve difficulties, enhance understanding, and embrace opportunities, Cleverly said, adding that British enterprises look forward to more cooperation with China and exploring the Chinese market.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukrainian crisis and the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

