UK Foreign Secretary to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:11, August 29, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, James Cleverly, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, will pay an official visit to China on August 30, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Tuesday.
