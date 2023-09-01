Hong Kong's ICAC commissioner Woo Ying-ming to take over as president of IAACA

HONG KONG, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Commissioner of Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Woo Ying-ming will take over as President of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) on Sept. 1, the ICAC announced on Thursday.

Woo thanked the central government and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government for supporting his assumption of the IAACA presidency as well as the ICAC's participation in the international anti-corruption cause.

Woo said that through in-depth exchanges with members and Executive Committee members of the IAACA in the past year, he had gained their full trust and support for taking up the IAACA presidency.

Woo said that he will lead the IAACA to effectively implement the goals of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) through strategies such as enhancing experience sharing among anti-corruption agencies (ACAs), and expanding networking with international and regional anti-graft organizations.

The IAACA was founded in 2006 as the first global institution for ACAs worldwide, aiming to promote the effective implementation of UNCAC and fostering international anti-corruption collaboration. Over 160 ACAs, including those major ACAs around the world, have participated as IAACA members or engaged in various IAACA initiatives.

On Aug. 23, the IAACA Executive Committee Meeting endorsed the appointment of Woo as IAACA's president starting from Sept. 1.

