PLA garrison in Hong Kong completes 26th routine rotation

Xinhua) 14:31, August 26, 2023

This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows a rotation ceremony of the Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in Hong Kong, south China. The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Friday completed the 26th rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997. (Photo by Yi Ding/Xinhua)

HONG KONG, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army on Friday completed the 26th rotation since it began garrisoning Hong Kong in 1997.

Approved by the Central Military Commission (CMC), the move is a routine annual rotation in line with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Garrisoning the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The officers and soldiers leaving Hong Kong on rotation had successfully completed all tasks centered on defense during their garrisoning in Hong Kong.

On their departure, through the garrison's information office, they thanked all sectors of Hong Kong society and the general public for the support during their stay in Hong Kong.

The new personnel, before arriving at the garrison barracks, have undergone solid training and carried out studies to master the skills necessary to fulfill the defense duty for Hong Kong.

