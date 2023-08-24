HKSAR gov't confident in ensuring ample land supply: official

HONG KONG, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has the necessary financing plans to ensure sufficient land supply and support future massive reclamation projects, an official said Wednesday.

Paul Chan, financial secretary of the HKSAR government, told a forum on financing land creation that the current-term HKSAR government has been committed to accelerating land supply and supporting infrastructure development to propel Hong Kong towards high-quality development and enhance the quality of life for its citizens.

Chan said that Hong Kong is confident and capable of attracting investors and financial institutions to participate in these projects.

The forum hosted panel discussions on the topics of how land reclamation drives Hong Kong's economic development and promoting land reclamation financing, bringing together experts, scholars, and industry professionals to unleash Hong Kong's land development potential.

