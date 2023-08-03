Symposium held to stimulate driving force of prosperity in Hong Kong

This photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows a scene at a symposium on stimulating the driving force of prosperity in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- A symposium on stimulating the driving force of prosperity in Hong Kong was held at the Hong Kong International Convention and Exhibition Center on Wednesday.

Focusing on the new development, opportunities and advantages of Hong Kong on a new journey advancing from stability to prosperity, participants discussed how to promote Hong Kong's advancement to greater prosperity as soon as possible.

John Lee, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said at the symposium that under the principle of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong enjoys the unique advantages of relying on the motherland and connecting with the world.

The HKSAR government and all sectors of the community should seize the opportunities of the motherland and the world, stimulate the development momentum of Hong Kong, and move forward at a high speed on the new journey advancing from stability to prosperity, so that Hong Kong can reach greater prosperity as early as possible, Lee said.

Zheng Yanxiong, director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, said at the symposium that to ensure the long-term stability and prosperity of Hong Kong, it is imperative to maintain the development concept of keeping pace with the times, an open and law-based business environment, to be united and work hard together.

Officials from the HKSAR government and Guangdong Province, and representatives from chambers of commerce and enterprises also discussed how to jointly open a new chapter for Hong Kong.

This photo taken on Aug. 2, 2023 shows a scene of the signing ceremony at a symposium on stimulating the driving force of prosperity in Hong Kong, south China. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

