Feature: Hong Kong Book Fair opens with enthusiastic readers

July 20, 2023

HONG KONG, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The 33rd Hong Kong Book Fair opened its doors to a throng of eager readers on Wednesday, commencing a week-long celebration of the written word for visitors from Hong Kong and beyond.

As the doors opened, a sea of readers flooded in, drawn by the promise of new releases, literary treasures, and the chance to meet their favorite authors. The exhibition hall at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center was transformed into a labyrinth of stalls and booths, each one bursting with literary gems waiting to be discovered.

The book fair, with the theme of Children's and Young Adult Literature, will showcase works for young readers, explore the depth of children's and young adult literature, and promote the joy of reading in the city, according to the event's organizer, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).

Textbooks and study aids for children and students are also popular, such as the reference books for Chinese language and mathematics exams in the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination. Some families even bring suitcases to carry their book hauls home, delighted with their purchases.

From young students to seasoned bibliophiles, the diverse crowd swarmed the aisles and their eyes were alight with excitement as they perused the shelves. With the scent of books in the air and the sound of bookworms swapping recommendations and discussing their latest finds, the fair was a feast for the senses.

Tourism books were a popular choice this year, with many visitors looking to plan their next adventure. IGlobe Publishing Ltd., a longtime attendee of the fair and a Hong Kong-based firm, reported a 10-percent increase in their inventory of travel books compared to last year, as the pandemic had left many travelers with a pent-up desire for exploration. With borders now open, the company is preparing to release a new edition of its popular travel guidebooks for the 2023/24 season.

This year's book fair is the first since the full resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, and visitors from across the region have flocked to the event. A first-time attendee from Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, surnamed Hu, praised the fair for its diverse selection of books and picked up a guidebook about Hong Kong's streets, architecture and cuisine to share with her family.

The book fair prominently features elements from the Chinese mainland, with exhibition areas for north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, which boasts a rich culture and unique scenery, and Guangdong Province, a southern economic powerhouse neighboring Hong Kong.

At the entrance of Guangdong's exhibition area, books introducing Lingnan calligraphy, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and China's "dual-circulation" economic strategy are displayed. One book, titled "Why Shenzhen," interprets the history of this southern Chinese boomtown, a leading hub for innovation, technology and entrepreneurship located next to Hong Kong.

The week-long book fair was also a fete of art and entertainment, offering a diverse lineup of events and activities. Together with the Ling Ngai Art Association, the Hong Kong Calligraphers' Association, and other organizations, the fair will present the Treasures of Lingnan Culture exhibition showcasing calligraphy by famous artists, paintings from the Lingnan school, and intangible cultural heritage, such as Canton Porcelain, to help promote the unique artistic heritage of Lingnan.

Another highlight of the fair was the chance to meet some of the celebrities in literature. Long lines snaked around booths where authors signed copies of their latest works, and fans waited patiently for the chance to take photos with their literary fetishes.

The fair will also feature a series of talks and lectures from some of the biggest names in literature, including Yu Hua, an acclaimed Chinese writer known for his poignant, thought-provoking novels that explore the complexities of modern China, and Ma Boyong, a novelist who won the Mao Dun Newcomer Award.

A user of the social media platform Xiaohongshu said she booked at least five seminar events, including one by Yu Hua, and asked fellow users to recommend Hong Kong literary works. Another book fair guide for first-time attendees received nearly 1,000 likes, becoming a popular post.

Due to the enthusiastic response, the organizer changed the venue to accommodate more readers who wished to attend lectures by the famous authors.

The book fair is also privileged to host high-profile English-language writers for the English and International Reading Seminar Series. Special guests include Indonesian writer Jesse Q Sutanto, winner of the 2021 Comedy Women in Print Prize, and Theadora Whittington, a well-known British children's book author who published The Sand Turtle.

The HKTDC Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo and HKTDC World of Snacks will be held alongside the book fair, welcoming about 760 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and regions. With a wide selection of books, cultural art pieces, sports and leisure products and experiences, as well as tasty treats from around the world, the fair is a must-visit spot in Hong Kong this summer, according to Sophia Chong, deputy executive director of the HKTDC.

