Liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR congratulates HK Police Force, condemns provocations

Xinhua) 10:32, August 09, 2023

HONG KONG, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday congratulated the HKSAR disciplined services delegation on their performance at world police games and condemned provocations against participants from the Hong Kong Police Force.

The HKSAR disciplined services delegation, composed mainly of members from the Hong Kong Police Force, achieved outstanding results at the 20th World Police and Fire Games held in Canada, a spokesperson for the office said, adding that the liaison office strongly condemned the provocations and attacks by overseas destabilizing forces against Hong Kong police officers participating in the Games.

The delegation won 97 gold medals, 90 silver medals and 88 bronze medals, the spokesperson said, underlining Hong Kong police officers' 89 gold medals, their best result in history.

The liaison office condemned some anti-China rioters who fled overseas, certain U.S. and Western politicians, and some anti-China organizations making malicious provocations and attacks during the Games in an attempt to demean the image of the Hong Kong Police Force and smear the national security law in Hong Kong, the spokesperson said.

The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR also said that it congratulates the HKSAR disciplined services delegation on their outstanding achievements at the Games.

A spokesperson for the office noted that the HKSAR disciplined services, represented by the Hong Kong Police Force, have always been committed to their duty to uphold the rule of law and justice, and serve the communities in Hong Kong and the country.

Nuisance to the HKSAR disciplined services delegation during the Games, clamoring for so-called security "worries," and attempting to obstruct the legitimate activities of the HKSAR disciplined services delegation are all futile, the spokesperson said.

The HKSAR government on Tuesday held a welcome ceremony at Hong Kong International Airport for the HKSAR disciplined services delegation to congratulate them on their triumphant return.

Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government said at the ceremony that during the Games, some people or organizations with ulterior motives smeared the HKSAR athletes, attempting to politicize and stigmatize the international sports event.

He emphasized that the HKSAR government is committed to its duties and will continue to join various sectors of society to protect the safety of Hong Kong and the country, resolutely adopting the principle of "laws being observed and strictly enforced."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)