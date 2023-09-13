COSCO Shipping opens Freeport warehouse at London Gateway

On Sept. 12, 2023, COSCO Shipping Crystal Logistics (UK) Co., Ltd., the long-established logistics subsidiary of COSCO Shipping (UK) Co., Ltd., opened a new warehouse in the London Gateway Freeport. The opening marks a milestone in the development of COSCO Shipping’s digital supply chain logistics within the U.K.

COSCO Shipping's new warehouse in London Gateway. (Photo/Jinbiao Guo)

COSCO Shipping (UK) has established a notable presence in Britain through container ship ownership, liner agency services, warehousing, distribution, customs clearance, and, increasingly, supply chain management. The company plays a positive role in serving British enterprises and promoting China-U.K. economic and trade cooperation. Crystal Logistics has made solid progress, gaining a good reputation in the U.K. construction logistics market, and is witnessing growth in its new Amazon transshipment service, e-commerce, concert logistics, European transportation, and related activities.

This newly inaugurated 11,000-square-meter flagship warehouse at London Gateway will serve as the company’s U.K. supply chain logistics hub, aiming to enhance its service range and digital supply chain service capabilities.

Martin Beadle, general manager of Crystal Logistics, stated their forward-looking intention to maximize the resource advantages of the new warehouse in London Gateway, capitalizing on its Freeport status. The strategy involves refining existing construction logistics, warehousing and distribution businesses, expanding into cross-border e-commerce, Less-than-Container-Load logistics, growing their market share, and consolidating Crystal’s logistics domain into an important pillar of COSCO Shipping (UK) Co., Ltd.

Oliver Treneman, a representative of London Gateway and park development director of DP World London Gateway, warmly welcomed Chinese companies to the London Gateway Logistics Park. Spanning an area of nearly 1 million square meters, the park is expanding its warehousing and distribution facilities. In the future, DP World envisions a strengthened collaboration with COSCO Shipping UK, aiming to better serve Chinese and British enterprises, thus enriching mutually beneficial economic and trade ties.

Attendees of the opening ceremony visit the new warehouse. (Photo/Jinbiao Guo)

London Gateway Port is located on the north bank of the Thames in Essex, 48 kilometers east of central London. It is the second largest and the most technologically advanced container port in Britain, with a current annual throughput of more than 1.8 million TEUs. Located in the port area, Crystal Logistics’ new warehouse adheres to international Grade A standards. It is equipped with modern smart warehouse facilities and sufficient HGV and general parking spaces. Its position within the Freeport offers clients simplified customs procedures, potentially deferring or bypassing tariff payments.

Li Zhenyu, vice president of COSCO Shipping (Europe) GmbH, said he hopes that Crystal Logistics will make full use of the strategic location, modern intelligent facilities, and collective business advantages of the new warehouse. Through doing so, the company will be able to provide customers with more efficient and reliable logistics support, positioning COSCO Shipping as a preferred partner.

More than 50 people attended the opening ceremony, including Chairman Fang Wenjian of the China Chamber of Commerce in the U.K., Wang Mingfeng, president of COSCO Shipping (Europe) GmbH, Ernst Schulze, U.K. CEO of DP World, and representatives of the company’s customers and partners.

