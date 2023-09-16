Chinese embassy condemns UK side's hyping up of so-called "Chinese spies"

Xinhua) 10:09, September 16, 2023

LONDON, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday strongly condemned the hyping up of the so-called "Chinese spies" by the UK side.

"The allegations of the so-called 'Chinese spies' hyped up by the UK side are a self-staged farce that is totally groundless. We have made a serious demarche to the UK side and we strongly condemn it," a spokesperson for the embassy said in response to a question concerning reports in British media following the UK Parliament's discussion of the so-called "Chinese spies."

"It only shows that some British politicians have reached a point of hysteria and how egregious they have become when it comes to China. Their baseless slanders and accusations against China seem more of a cover-up of their own incompetence and failure in solving the UK's own political, economic and social problems and are aimed at deflecting the attention of the public," the spokesperson said.

China-UK relations must be built on the principles of mutual respect, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit, the spokesperson said.

"I would like to make it clear to the UK side that China will never accept its unfounded attacks and slanders. If the UK still wants to cooperate with China, it must immediately stop this political farce, which is even detested by people here in the UK," the spokesperson added.

The Sunday Times recently disclosed that the UK police arrested two men in March, including a Parliament researcher who was charged of spying for China. In a statement released by his lawyers, the man said he is "completely innocent" and felt "forced to respond" to the accusations.

The report sparked discussions within the British Parliament about the so-called "Chinese spies." In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning rejected the allegation of spying, calling it "political manipulation" and "malicious slander" earlier this week.

