Chinese vice premier meets chair of China-Britain Business Council

Xinhua) 09:16, November 28, 2023

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, chair of the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) and his delegation, who are here to attend the first China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met on Monday with Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, chair of the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) and his delegation, who are here to attend the first China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing.

The two sides exchanged views on China-Britain economic and trade cooperation and international cooperation on industrial and supply chains.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China adheres to opening its door to development, and unswervingly promotes high-level opening-up.

It is hoped that the CBBC will continue to give full play to its advantages, deepening economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, He said.

Heads of member companies of the CBBC, such as HSBC, Standard Chartered and Astrazeneca, attended the meeting.

