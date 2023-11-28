Chinese vice premier meets chair of China-Britain Business Council
Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, chair of the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) and his delegation, who are here to attend the first China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met on Monday with Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, chair of the China-Britain Business Council (CBBC) and his delegation, who are here to attend the first China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing.
The two sides exchanged views on China-Britain economic and trade cooperation and international cooperation on industrial and supply chains.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China adheres to opening its door to development, and unswervingly promotes high-level opening-up.
It is hoped that the CBBC will continue to give full play to its advantages, deepening economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, He said.
Heads of member companies of the CBBC, such as HSBC, Standard Chartered and Astrazeneca, attended the meeting.
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior Chinese diplomat meets former UK PM
- Christopher Bannerman: Chinese philosophy meets contemporary dance in world cities
- COSCO SHIPPING opens Freeport warehouse in London Gateway
- Chinese premier calls on China, Britain to properly handle disagreements
- China demands Britain ensure safety of Hong Kong trade office in London
- Chinese FM holds talks with UK foreign secretary
- Chinese vice president meets UK foreign secretary
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.