Cute panda cub pretends it's a turtle

(People's Daily App) 16:59, December 01, 2023

Watch this panda cub crawl around in the grass like a turtle at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.

(Video source: iPanda)

