Cute panda cub pretends it's a turtle
(People's Daily App) 16:59, December 01, 2023
Watch this panda cub crawl around in the grass like a turtle at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province.
(Video source: iPanda)
