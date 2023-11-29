Home>>
Even pandas can't resist the cuteness of themselves
(People's Daily App) 16:40, November 29, 2023
Two adorable pandas playfully engage with each other, with one of them irresistibly drawn to the cuteness of its companion, getting particularly close in their playful interaction.
(Video source: China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda)
