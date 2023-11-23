Home>>
Short legs, big cuteness: Meet Yu Ai, the adorable Giant Panda
By Wang Ruofan (People's Daily App) 14:31, November 23, 2023
🐼Giant panda Yu Ai, born on July 22, 2022, weighing 91 grams, has grown up under the loving care of Chongqing Zoo keepers. However, dear Yu Ai, 😊have you noticed that your legs are a bit short?
