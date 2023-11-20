Commemoration held at Taipei Zoo to mark anniversary of giant panda Tuan Tuan's death
A young man puts a card onto a memorial wall to commemorate the one year anniversary of giant panda Tuan Tuan's death at Taipei Zoo, Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
Tuan Tuan, a giant male panda, died in November 2022 under anesthetic. It became ill in late August 2022 when he suddenly suffered seizures.
A child puts a card onto a memorial wall to commemorate the one year anniversary of giant panda Tuan Tuan's death at Taipei Zoo, Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
A young woman puts a bunch of flowers to commemorate the one year anniversary of giant panda Tuan Tuan's death at Taipei Zoo, Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
People commemorate the one year anniversary of giant panda Tuan Tuan's death at Taipei Zoo, Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
People commemorate the one year anniversary of giant panda Tuan Tuan's death at Taipei Zoo, Nov. 19, 2023. (Photo/China News Service)
