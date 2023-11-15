Chinese mainland slams Lai Ching-te's war-related comments

November 15, 2023

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Lai Ching-te, deputy leader of China's Taiwan region, for his war-related comments.

The pursuit of "Taiwan independence" signifies war, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference.

Zhu made the remarks in response to Lai's recent statement asserting that if he is elected as Taiwan's leader, the chances of a war across the Taiwan Strait are minimal.

Zhu added that people who pursue "Taiwan independence" are essentially instigators of war, and it is rascally to tell a lie like this.

