Chinese mainland slams Lai Ching-te's war-related comments
(Xinhua) 15:58, November 15, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Lai Ching-te, deputy leader of China's Taiwan region, for his war-related comments.
The pursuit of "Taiwan independence" signifies war, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference.
Zhu made the remarks in response to Lai's recent statement asserting that if he is elected as Taiwan's leader, the chances of a war across the Taiwan Strait are minimal.
Zhu added that people who pursue "Taiwan independence" are essentially instigators of war, and it is rascally to tell a lie like this.
