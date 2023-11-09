Overseas Chinese World Conference for Promoting Peaceful Reunification of China held in South Africa

Su Hui, vice chairperson of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice president of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification (CCPPNR), delivers a speech. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Chang)

The 2023 Overseas Chinese World Conference for Promoting Peaceful Reunification of China with the theme, “Adhering to the 1992 Consensus and striving for the early realization of the great cause of China’s reunification,” was held in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 7, 2023. Su Hui, vice chairperson of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice president of the China Council for the Promotion of Peaceful National Reunification (CCPPNR), attended the conference and delivered a speech.

Su stressed that the reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is the trend of the times and the desire of the people, and represents the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, which cannot be stopped by anyone or any force. In the great struggle to oppose "Taiwan independence" and promote reunification, the vast majority of compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and overseas Chinese, who uphold the principle of working for the greater national interests, participate in events personally, stick to the right path and are fearless of suppression, playing a vital role in advancing the great cause of peaceful reunification of the motherland. In the face of new circumstances and challenges, we must fully recognize the legitimacy and righteousness of opposing “Taiwan independence” and promoting reunification, accurately grasp the principles and flexibility in defeating separatism and external interference, deeply understand the importance and urgency of promoting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, effectively enhance the effectiveness and precision of external communication and exchanges, actively recognize the breadth and representativeness of the forces to oppose “Taiwan independence” and promote reunification and promote the further development of global anti-independence and reunification movements. As we comprehensively advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, we must unswervingly advance the cause of national reunification.

Attendees who delivered speeches at the conference included representatives from government departments and units, such as Chen Xiaodong, Chinese ambassador to South Africa; Lin Rui, vice chairman of the China Overseas Friendship Association and secretary general of the CCPPNR; Gao Feng, vice chairman of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese; and those from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, and the China Sun Yat-sen Cultural Exchange Association, as well as delegates from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and overseas who oppose “Taiwan independence” and promote reunification, and South African Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and First Deputy Secretary General of the African National Congress, Nomvula Mokonyane. More than 800 representatives from over 100 organizations which promote China's peaceful reunification and related purposes in more than 30 countries and regions attended the conference in person, and around 200 people at the Taiwan session were present online. The Johannesburg Declaration was adopted at the conference.

Chen Xiaodong, Chinese ambassador to South Africa delivers a speech. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Chang)

Lin Rui, vice chairman of the China Overseas Friendship Association and secretary general of the CCPPNR delivers a speech. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Chang)

Xu Changbin, Chairman of All Africa Association For Peaceful Re-Unification of China delivers a speech. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Chang)

The Johannesburg Declaration is adopted at the conference. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Chang)

Group photo of the attendees. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Chang)

