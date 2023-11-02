Mainland, Taiwan hold talks on agricultural, fishing cooperation

Xinhua) 08:42, November 02, 2023

NANNING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland and Taiwan have engaged in proactive communication regarding agricultural and fishing industry cooperation and the entry of Taiwan's agricultural and aquatic products into the mainland, during a cross-Strait cooperation forum held in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

On Wednesday, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, met with a delegation from Taiwan.

Members of the delegation expressed their hope to participate in the high-quality development of the mainland's agricultural and fishing industries, and to resume the entry into the mainland of certain agricultural and aquatic products from Taiwan, which were suspended as per food safety protocols.

Noting the importance of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," Song said the mainland will spare no effort in working on whatever contributes to the wellbeing of compatriots across the Strait.

So far this year, the mainland has resumed the entry of several agricultural and aquatic products from Taiwan. The mainland will further facilitate the re-entry of other eligible products in accordance with relevant rules, and continue to promote cross-Strait agricultural and fishing industry cooperation, Song said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)