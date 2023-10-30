C China's Shuangfeng County makes efforts to improve utilization rate of farmland
Staff members measure moisture content of ratoon rice in a field in Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 28, 2023. To improve the utilization rate of farmland, Shuangfeng County is trying to experiment with a new agricultural model that enables a field to grow rice, ratoon rice and cole in different seasons of the same year. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting rice in a field in Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province. To improve the utilization rate of farmland, Shuangfeng County is trying to experiment with a new agricultural model that enables a field to grow rice, ratoon rice and cole in different seasons of the same year. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows newly-harvested rice in Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province. To improve the utilization rate of farmland, Shuangfeng County is trying to experiment with a new agricultural model that enables a field to grow rice, ratoon rice and cole in different seasons of the same year. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting rice in a field in Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province.
A farmer harvests ratoon rice in a field in Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 28, 2023.
This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2023 shows newly-harvested ratoon rice in Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province.
A farmer harvests ratoon rice in a field in Shuangfeng County of Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 28, 2023.
