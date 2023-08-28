Home>>
Night view at Fenghuang ancient town, C China
(Xinhua) 10:11, August 28, 2023
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows a night view at Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
This photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows a night view at Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
This aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2023 shows a night view at Fenghuang ancient town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Zhao Zhongzhi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Tourists visit Dongjiang Lake scenic spot in Hunan
- Central China's Hunan reports record-high foreign trade in H1
- The magic of Hunan
- Shaoyang, production and export hub for wig products in C China's Hunan
- Changde in C China scales up efforts to develop elderly care service system
- China's Hunan sees robust foreign trade growth in Jan-May
- Hunan culinary delight: Stir-fried pork with chili pepper
- Scenic area in China's Hunan prohibits drone flight for biodiversity
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.