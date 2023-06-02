Hunan culinary delight: Stir-fried pork with chili pepper

People's Daily Online) 16:15, June 02, 2023

Originally from central China's Hunan Province, Hunan cuisine is known for its rich and fiery flavors, created by chili peppers. Hunan people's passion for chilies has been recorded in The Songs of Chu, an anthology of ancient Chinese poetry, which says "For more than 2,000 years, Hunan people have used chilies to warm the body.”

Stir-fried pork with chili pepper is one of Hunan's best-known dishes. Just stir-fry pork with fresh chili peppers, and you have the delectable dish, which has the spicy flavor of chili peppers and the incredible tenderness of pork. "The dish is so fabulous that I can eat three bowls of rice in a single meal," chef Jia Huazhen said with a smile.

The most amazing thing is that the dish tastes different from family to family even if you use exactly the same ingredients. Jia always misses the dish made by his mother. "The sight of stir-fried pork with chili peppers always reminds me of my mother busy in the kitchen. For Hunan locals, this dish holds a special place in their hearts that often evokes memories of home," Jia said.

Various brands of Hunan cuisine have built their markets in Beijing, Shanghai and other cities, bringing along the beloved stir-fried pork with chili peppers. The dish offers a taste of home to those who miss it, and also attracts new diners nationwide.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)