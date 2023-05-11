Interview: Sister city relationships between Bahamian, Chinese regions mutually beneficial: official

NASSAU, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The establishment of Sister City Relationships between Grand Bahama of The Bahamas and Hunan Province of China has the potential to foster a robust and mutually beneficial relationship between the two regions, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"We anticipate that this relationship will result in increased trade and investment, cultural exchange, and tourism opportunities," she said. "Grand Bahama and Hunan have so much in common."

Moxey pointed out that with Grand Bahama poised to become "the home of maritime and logistics, events, entertainment and innovation," and with Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province, being a UNESCO Creative City in media arts, both sides have much to gain by being each other's sister city.

In August 2022, a joint signing ceremony took place to formalize agreements between the governments of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and the Hunan Province of the People's Republic of China.

Noting the importance of intercultural exchange, she said the people of Grand Bahama were thrilled to welcome the Hunan artists performing at an acrobatic gala in celebration of the 50th Independence Day of the Bahamas.

"Chinese culture and traditions are vibrant and fascinating, and we view this performance as a beautiful opportunity to celebrate and learn from them," Moxey said.

"Cultural exchange is crucial to building strong relationships between nations, and we are excited to promote it further," she said.

Highlighting the intercultural relationship with China, she said it can bring many benefits to Grand Bahama through the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and culture, which can create opportunities for economic growth and diversification, such as tourism and trade.

Furthermore, Moxey said, learning from China's experience and expertise in technology, infrastructure, and agriculture will benefit Grand Bahama's development.

She mentioned that there are several specific projects involving economic and cultural collaboration that Grand Bahama and Hunan could work on.

"These include exploring trade opportunities in agriculture, fisheries, and manufacturing, developing joint tourism packages that promote both regions, and organizing cultural exchange programs for students and artists," she said.

In recent days, Grand Bahama Island received a donation of medical supplies from the Chinese government. The consignment consisted of syringes, needles, and hospital supplies that would help protect the health of people on the island.

"Our outlook for the relations between Grand Bahama and Hunan is very positive. This relationship has enormous potential for growth and development, and we are committed to fostering it in the years to come," she told Xinhua.

"We hope to see increased trade and investment, expanded cultural exchange, and a deeper understanding and appreciation of each other's unique perspectives and traditions," the minister said.

"Ultimately, the relationship between Grand Bahama and Hunan can be a model for cross-cultural cooperation and mutually beneficial for all involved," she added.

