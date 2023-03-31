Major projects worth over 500 bln yuan start in central China

Xinhua) 15:37, March 31, 2023

CHANGSHA, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hunan Province on Thursday launched 1,158 major projects with a total investment of 522.1 billion yuan (about 75.98 billion U.S. dollars), according to the provincial government.

The projects, with an annual planned investment of 195.8 billion yuan, mainly focus on advanced manufacturing, scientific and technological innovation, modern infrastructure and public services.

Among the projects, 106 projects with an investment of over 1 billion yuan will play a pivotal role in the province's investment expansion and steady growth throughout the year.

The province has set a GDP growth target of about 6.5 percent for 2023, according to the province's government work report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)