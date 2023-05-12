Golden eagle captures airborne drone in Hunan Provinces

(People's Daily App) 15:57, May 12, 2023

This video footage shows the moment of a golden eagle swooshing down and capturing a flying drone in Sangzhi, Hunan Province's Zhangjiajie on Wednesday.

The eagle flew off with a work drone that belonged to the Sangzhi County Convergence Media Center.

The drone operator Zhang Xue was filming a promotional video when the bird attacked. The raptor was later identified as a golden eagle, which is under first-class protection in China.

The golden eagle circled above the drone a few times before it took down the drone with its claws. The drone was later dumped into woods. The operators' effort to search for the drone was in vain due to thick forests and sharp cliffs.

(Compiled by Sun Hang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)