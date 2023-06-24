Changde in C China scales up efforts to develop elderly care service system
A medical worker (1st R) conducts medical examination for a senior resident at a nursing home in Anxiang County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 21, 2023.
The city of Changde has scaled up efforts to develop an elderly care service system composed mainly of in-home cares, community services, institutional and medical cares. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A staff member takes care of a senior resident in a wheelchair at a social welfare center in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
Senior residents play chess at a social welfare center in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
Senior residents read at a nursing home in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
A senior resident practices calligraphy at a nursing home in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
A senior resident sings at a social welfare center in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
Senior residents practice Taichi at a social welfare center in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
Senior residents exercise with the help of a staff member at a social welfare center in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
A medical worker conducts medical examination for a senior resident at a nursing home in Anxiang County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 21, 2023.
Medical workers walk to provide door-to-door health care service for senior residents at a community in Anxiang County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 21, 2023.
A medical worker conducts medical examination for a senior resident at a nursing home in Anxiang County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 21, 2023.
Staff members deliver meals at a day-care center for the elderly in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
Senior residents dance following the guidance of a staff member at a social welfare center in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
A medical worker measures blood pressure for a senior resident at a community in Anxiang County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 21, 2023.
Senior residents chat at a social welfare center in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
Senior residents dance following the guidance of a staff member at a social welfare center in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
A staff member gives a haircut for a senior resident at a nursing home in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
Senior residents make Zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo or reed leaves, at a nursing home in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
Senior residents have lunch at a day-care center for the elderly in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
A senior resident practices calligraphy at a nursing home in Hanshou County of Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, June 20, 2023.
