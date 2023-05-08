Mobile first-aid system launched in central China's World Heritage Site

Xinhua) 13:35, May 08, 2023

CHANGSHA, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Zhangjiajie, a renowned tourist city in central China's Hunan Province, launched a mobile first-aid system in the core part of the Wulingyuan scenic area on the World Natural Heritage List of UNESCO.

The terrain of Zhangjiajie's scenic area is complicated, with many ravines and a large network of paths. To provide adequate medical assistance, four first-aid stations have been set up at the core scenic spots.

In Wulingyuan scenic area, eight first-aid patrolling vehicles have been put into use, serving as the mobile clinic for visitors flocking to the hot tourist destination.

During this year's five-day May Day holiday, Zhangjiajie received more than 863,700 tourist visits. During this period, 200 medical staff with the people's hospital of Zhangjiajie City volunteered to work at 15 first-aid stations across the city.

