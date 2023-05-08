State Grid's Hunan branch goes all out to prepare for heavy rains, ensure power supply

People's Daily Online) 15:47, May 08, 2023

The meteorological authority of central China's Hunan Province recently issued an orange alert, the second-highest level under the country's four-tier warning system, as heavy rains were forecast to lash parts of the province from 8 p.m. May 5 to 8 p.m. May 6.

Operation and maintenance workers with the UHV power transmission company of State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited patrol a power line in Gaotian village, Yujiaao township, Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province, May 6, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited has activated early warning and response mechanisms and is well prepared to carry out inspections and timely repairs of power supply equipment and facilities.

At approximately 8 a.m. on May 6, Wujiayuan community in Lengshuitan district, Yongzhou city of Hunan suffered severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall.

A flood-control team from State Grid Hunan Yongzhou Power Supply Company, a subsidiary of State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited, immediately went to the community to carry out inspections after being notified.

This reflected State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited's efforts to ensure a reliable power supply for people amid heavy rains.

On the same day, operation and maintenance workers with UHV power transmission company of State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited went on a patrol of a power line in Gaotian village, Yujiaao township of the provincial capital Changsha.

State Grid Hunan Electric Power Company Limited organized workers to carry out mass screening of the power line and relevant facilities by integrating drone inspection with manual inspection, leaving no areas unattended and no hidden dangers unaddressed.

To prepare for torrential rains this time, the company arranged a total of 1,659 workers, 378 repair vehicles, 37 power-generating cars, and 58 electric generators.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)