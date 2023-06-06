Youxian tofu: From local delicacy to major industry in China's Hunan

People's Daily Online) 13:36, June 06, 2023

Youxian county, located in central China's Hunan Province, is best known for its thriving tofu industry. Youxian tofu, a local delicacy with a history spanning two millennia, is celebrated for its tender texture and refreshing taste.

Fu Fuqi has been honing the craft of making tofu for over 30 years. Descending from a lineage deeply rooted in the tradition of tofu making, Fu's family established the esteemed brand "Jiuye Tofu." As the fifth generation at the helm, Fu carries forward the legacy of what has become one of the most renowned tofu brands in Youxian county.

Creating tofu is an intricate process that involves a series of meticulous steps. It begins with hours of soaking soybeans and carefully handpicking the best ones. This is followed by a 12-step procedure encompassing grinding, boiling, coagulating and pressing. At the culmination of this labor-intensive six-hour undertaking, the batch of tofu is finally completed.

Fu's tofu commands a loyal following among locals at the morning market, often selling out quickly. In Fu's eyes, making tofu every day is hard work, but the moment it sells out, and he returns home, he feels a profound sense of happiness.

Even at home, Fu takes great pleasure in cooking several dishes with his own tofu. "I only eat tofu I make myself. It's tender and smooth, rivaling the delicacy of edible bird's nests. I feel a sense of pride eating my own tofu," he said proudly.

Scattered throughout the scenic landscapes of Youxian county are over 600 tofu workshops like Fu's, along with 16 standardized tofu production enterprises. Collectively, these businesses employ over 15,000 workers, indirectly supporting over 50,000 laborers. The humble local delicacy, "Youxian tofu," has catapulted into a major industry boasting an impressive annual sales revenue of 1 billion yuan ($140.5 million).

