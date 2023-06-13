China's Hunan sees robust foreign trade growth in Jan-May

Xinhua) 08:56, June 13, 2023

CHANGSHA, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hunan Province saw robust foreign trade growth in the first five months of 2023, according to customs authorities in Changsha, the provincial capital.

Hunan's foreign trade totaled 293.4 billion yuan (about 41.2 billion U.S. dollars) from January to May, up 26.6 percent year on year, Changsha Customs said on Monday.

Exports increased 25.1 percent year on year to total 205.14 billion yuan, and imports rose 30.3 percent year on year to 88.26 billion yuan.

In the period, the province's trade with its top three trading partners -- the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States and the European Union -- grew 35.3 percent, 4.8 percent and 8.9 percent year on year, respectively. The three contributed to 40.2 percent of Hunan's total trade in the period.

Hunan's trade with countries along the Belt and Road totaled 116.07 billion yuan, up 45.9 percent year on year, and its trade with the other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership during the period totaled 94.68 billion yuan, an increase of 23.5 percent. Its trade with Africa grew 54.5 percent to hit 27 billion yuan.

